STEEL MAGNOLIAS Announced At The Majestic Theatre

The Majestic Theatre presents "Steel Magnolias" by Robert Harling on June 18 - 27, 2021.

The action is set in Truvy's beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are "anybody" come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town's rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I'm not crazy, I've just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M'Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a "good ole boy." Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength-and love-which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Majestic's Steel Magnolias is Directed by Carole Neveux of Concord, and stars: Heather Armhold of Hollis, Karen McGraw of Hooksett, Theresa Pratte of Manchester, Becky Ruccio of North Chelmsford, MA, Cecily Schultz of Epsom and Amelia Szelog of Manchester.

Join us for "Steel Magnolias" on Fridays and Saturdays June 18, 19, 25 & 26 at 7pm and on Sundays June 20 & 27 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at www.majestictheatre.net or at the door prior to the performance. Please visit the Majestic Theatre website for our covid safety guidelines. The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization. Visitwww.majestictheatre.net for more information.