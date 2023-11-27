SOUTH PACIFIC: IN CONCERT to be Presented at The New London Barn Playhouse This Summer

Catch the performances on Saturday, June 1st at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm.

By: Nov. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Emilie Kouatchou, Robert Lenzi & More to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse Photo 1 Emilie Kouatchou & Robert Lenzi to Star in THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Ogunquit Playhouse
Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Review: MATILDA THE MUSICAL at Seacoast Repertory Theatre
FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 3 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Hatbox Theatre This Holiday Season Photo 4 A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to Hatbox Theatre This Holiday Season

SOUTH PACIFIC: IN CONCERT to be Presented at The New London Barn Playhouse This Summer

 The New London Barn Playhouse is thrilled to announce a new collaboration between the historic theater and Symphony NH, the granite state's premiere professional symphony orchestra. South Pacific: In Concert will be presented on the Barn Playhouse stage for two performances only on Saturday, June 1st at 7:30 pm and Sunday, June 2nd at 3:00 pm.

Audiences will experience the romantic and timeless Rodgers and Hammerstein score at its very best with 20 professional musicians from Symphony NH and vocalists from the Barn Playhouse Community, performed on the intimate Barn Playhouse stage. The story follows the lives of U.S. military men, nurses, and residents of a Polynesian island during World War II told through song with such famous tunes as "There Is Nothing Like a Dame," "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught," "I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair," and "Some Enchanted Evening."

"We are thrilled to announce this collaboration between two of New Hampshire's finest not-for-profit arts organizations," said Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director of the New London Barn Playhouse. "This collaboration is a direct result of the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts bringing together leaders of the state's arts groups during the pandemic via zoom, and it brings me an incredible amount of joy that we are now able to produce South Pacific: In Concert on the Barn Playhouse stage. It is sure to be a unique performance, the first time in the Barn Playhouse's history to have 20 musicians playing on our stage."

"This is such a thrill for us at Symphony NH to have the opportunity to collaborate with the New London Barn Playhouse," said Deanna Hoying, Executive Director of Symphony NH. "Working together to bring the gorgeous score of South Pacific to New Hampshire audiences has been a long time dream of our organizations and we are finally able to fulfill that dream."

Symphony NH is a historic organization founded in 1923 with a mission to enrich the quality of life of the people of New Hampshire through high-quality performances of orchestral and choral music and by taking a leadership role in music education opportunities for citizens of all ages. The New London Barn Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country which has recently expanded programming year-round in its newly built Fleming Center for Artistic Development. Both are 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations.

Tickets are on sale now by heading to nlbarn.org or giving the Box Office a call at 603-526-6710.



RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Cookbook Event with Top Chef Karen Akunowicz to Take Place at The Music Hall Lounge in Dec Photo
Cookbook Event with Top Chef Karen Akunowicz to Take Place at The Music Hall Lounge in December

Join us for a Cookbook Event featuring Top Chef and James Beard Award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz as she presents her new book, 'Crave: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds.'

2
New Hampshire Theatre Project Brings Back ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play Photo
New Hampshire Theatre Project Brings Back IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

After a four-year hiatus, New Hampshire Theatre Project will bring back It's a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry.

3
Weathervane Theatre Announces Cast for Inaugural Holiday Season Photo
Weathervane Theatre Announces Cast for Inaugural Holiday Season

Weathervane Theatre has announced the cast for its inaugural holiday season this December. Featuring four veterans of the Weathervane stage, the holiday season company will perform two productions—Who's Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes—in alternating rep over the course of one week in three locations.

4
James Beard Award-Winning Chef Karen Akunowicz With Her New Cookbook CRAVE Photo
James Beard Award-Winning Chef Karen Akunowicz With Her New Cookbook CRAVE

On Tuesday, December 12 at 7pm, James Beard Award-winning chef Karen Akunowicz visits The Music Hall Lounge with her new cookbook, CRAVE: Bold Recipes That Make You Want Seconds.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN Video
Students Perform 'Let It Go' to Celebrate 10 Years of FROZEN
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway Video
The Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Takes Final Bows on Broadway
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday Video
TINA Cast Members Perform Acoustic 'Simply the Best' For Turner's Birthday
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse in New Hampshire the Thanksgiving play, by Larissa Fasthorse
BNH Stage (12/01-12/03)Tracker
It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry in New Hampshire It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry
New Hampshire Theatre Project (11/25-12/10)
Disney's The Lion King Jr in New Hampshire Disney's The Lion King Jr
Theatre UP (4/12-4/14)
Curtains in New Hampshire Curtains
Theatre UP (5/10-5/19)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in New Hampshire Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Merrill Auditorium (1/12-1/13)
9 to 5 in New Hampshire 9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
The Four Phantoms In Concert in New Hampshire The Four Phantoms In Concert
Capitol Center For The Arts (2/29-2/29)
Children of Eden in New Hampshire Children of Eden
New Hampshire Theatre Project (3/15-3/24)
Once Upon A Stone Age in New Hampshire Once Upon A Stone Age
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You









close sound sound