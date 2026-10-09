SCROOGE! THE MUSICAL to Open at Majestic Theatre

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The Majestic Theatre will present Scrooge! The Musical this holiday season. Performances will run December 11-13. The classic movie musical comes to life in this timeless musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Book, Music and Lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, From A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

Set in Victorian London, the story follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, a cold-hearted moneylender who despises Christmas and lives a life devoid of compassion and joy. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who warns him to change his ways or suffer a grim fate in the afterlife. Scrooge undergoes a profound experience of redemption over the course of a Christmas Eve night, after being visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. With a score full of memorable songs, including six new songs not performed in the film, Scrooge! The Musical blends humor, drama, and uplifting messages in a celebration of redemption and the true meaning of Christmas.

Majestic's Scrooge! The Musical is directed by Jeff Caron, music direction by Jessica Love, choreography by Collette Foley, and stars an ensemble cast of all ages!

Join The Majestic for this holiday favorite sure to put you in the Christmas spirit! Performances on Friday, December 11 at 7pm, Saturday, December 12 at 2pm & 7pm and on Sunday, December 13 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Derry Opera House 29 West Broadway Derry. Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors 65 and above and $15 for youth 17 and under or college students with ID. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 603-669-7469, online, or at the door prior to the performance.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 22 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 12 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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