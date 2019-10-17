Puppets Invade The Hatbox With A SLICE OF CRAZY PIE IN 7 TO 11 ACTS

Come find out what happens when puppeteers take over The Hatbox Theater for a weekend! Three days of unique performances with shows that cater to all tastes. Friday evening starts the foray with Madison J. Cripps bringing the strange in "A Slice of Crazy Pie in 7 to 11 Acts" (18+ show, no maturity required).

Saturday welcomes Cactushead Puppets and their "Magnificent Monster Circus" with a workshop immediately following where you can make your own monster puppet! The evening continues with another 18+ show in the form of the second annual Granite State Puppet Slam (winner of 2019 NH Magazine's award for Best New Cultural Event!).

Sunday closes out the weekend with an all-age show, Uncle Nappy's "Spooky Silly Sing-A-Long". Uncle Nappy's amazing and engaging shadow puppets are hilarious and not to be missed.

Friday and Saturday evening performances are at 7:30pm, Saturday and Sundays matinee shows are at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.hatboxnh.com or by calling 603-715-2315.





