Premier Beatles Tribute Band Will Perform At The Park Theatre This Month

Studio Two, New England's premier Beatles tribute band, will bring the Fab Four back at the new Park Theatre performing arts center in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, December 18 at 8pm. The concert will be held in the theatre's acoustically acclaimed 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

Unlike other Beatle tribute acts that try to deliver the entire Beatles catalog in a single two-hour show, Studio Two concentrates only on the most exciting and fun time in The Beatles career: The club and touring years. These are the years where people saw them play. The years where The Beatles crafted their sound and their stage performance and the years where they took the world by storm and changed everything.

Turn your clocks back to the early 1960s and experience that special time when everything was simpler and young girls could be heard screaming, "John, Paul, George, Ringo!!"

Tickets are $20-$30. They can be purchased at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre's box office (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located in downtown Jaffrey at 19 Main Street, just 90 minutes from Boston.