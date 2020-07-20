Popejoy Announces Step Up For Popejoy Campaign

Popejoy Hall has just announced a new fundraising initiative to help with the organization's cash flow for the next few months. The campaign, called "Step Up for Popejoy," is intended to fill a gap in funds while there are no shows.

Popejoy Hall has not had a performance in its space since March 8. Several shows that remained in the 2019-2020 season were canceled or postponed. Last week, Popejoy announced that it would have to postpone all performances scheduled for the fall of 2020. While tickets have been sold for those postponed performances, Popejoy cannot realize ticket revenue from any show until it has been performed.

"We have always benefited from a lean but dedicated and loyal staff," said Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall. "Even while Popejoy is closed during the global pandemic, there is work to be done and ongoing obligations to be met in order to be ready to open with a full slate of shows and a hall ready for its artists and audiences."

More than 95% of Popejoy's budget comes from ticket revenue and contributions from the community. The current campaign asks patrons and the community to support the operations of an institution that has provided world-class entertainment to the state for over 50 seasons.

"Since March, this has been an extraordinary time for all New Mexicans," said Tkach. "We are looking forward to the day when we can once again safely host patrons in our hall, which we will. This is just an intermission."

To make a contribution to the Step Up for Popejoy campaign, go to popejoypresents.com/step, or call Maryellen Missik-Tow at 505-277-2159.

