Pontine Theatre presents ZEST•FEST New Vaudeville Festival, a series of family-friendly matinee shows that will delight audiences of all ages. Friday 27 December, Bryson Lang will amaze audiences with his juggling skills; Saturday 28 December John Higby's YOYO SHOW, will astound young and old with savvy tricks and hysterical patter; Sunday 29 December enjoy the stylings of magician, BJ Hickman, a Seacoast favorite.

All performances take place at 2pm at the Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, #1 Plains Avenue, in Portsmouth NH's West End.

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased in advance online at www.pontine.org. Tickets may also be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to each show, based on availability. Seating is limited, however, and advance purchases are highly recommended.

The space is fully accessible with free parking adjacent.

Information: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660.







Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You