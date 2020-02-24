Pontine Premieres ROBERT FROST'S NEW HAMPSHIRE

March 27 - April 11, Pontine Theatre premieres Robert Frost's New Hampshire. Performances are Friday @7pm, Saturday @3pm and Sunday @2pm at the Historic 1845 Plains Schoolhouse, #1 Plains Avenue, in Portsmouth NH's West End.

Pontine Co-Artistic Directors, Greg Gathers & Marguerite Mathews, will perform original stagings of six early poems by Robert Frost, a long-time summer resident of Franconia NH.

Frost's first of four Pulitzer Prizes was awarded in 1924 for his volume: "New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes." Known for his New England settings, his down to earth, stark depictions of the difficulties of rural farm life, and his use of colloquial speech, Robert Frost is widely admired as a true American Master. Harriet Munroe, publisher and editor of "Poetry," wrote that "perhaps no other poet in our history has put the best of the Yankee spirit into a book so completely." She notes that while Frost's narrative, character-based poems are often dark and satirical, Frost always has a "sympathetic humor" towards his subjects.

This production is underwritten by Cambridge Trust and is supported by grants from the New Hampshire State Council on the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts. Tickets are $27 and may be purchased in advance online at www.pontine.org.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door a half-hour prior to each show, based on availability. The space is fully accessible with free parking adjacent. Information: info@pontine.org / 603-436-6660.









