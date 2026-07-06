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Park Theatre Buries America 250 Time Capsule to Open in 100 Years

The hermetically sealed box, sponsored by Nero Wealth Group, is buried in Jaffrey, New Hampshire.

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Park Theatre Buries America 250 Time Capsule to Open in 100 Years

At 2:50pm on Saturday, July 4, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire placed their America 250 Cultural Fair Time Capsule into the ground next to their building. The time capsule was one of the pivotal events of their 3-day America 250 Fair.

Residents of the Monadnock region were asked to participate in the event be recommending what would go in the time capsule. The Jaffrey Historical Society partnered with the theatre to help select what items would go into the time capsule

Items included:

  • The July 2, 2026 issue of the Monadnock Ledger
  • Store sales flyers for Belltettes, Dollar General, and the Monadnock Co-Op
  • 2026/1976 commemorative nickel
  • A penny
  • Cathedral of The Pine medallion
  • Conant 2026 High School Yearbook
  • CD recordings of Bernie Watson, Eve Pierce, and Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson
  • A Millipore Sigma beaker
  • Maps of Jaffrey
  • Melville School, Jaffrey Civic Center, and Jaffrey Women's Club, Little Red School House brochures
  • Over 100 personal postcards from residents with messages to future generations

There were so many items, that the metal capsule could not contain them. A time capsule box container was used instead. The hermetically sealed container was placed in the Bernie & Louise Watson Garden on the River Street side of the theatre. A permanent bronze marker will be placed there with instructions to open the time capsule in 100 years on July 4, 2126.

The theatre was very grateful to Nero Wealth Group for sponsoring the America 250 Time Capsule.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester.

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