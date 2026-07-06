I DRAW SLOW to Perform at The Park Theatre

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The Park Theatre will welcome I Draw Slow, the award-winning five-piece roots ensemble from Dublin, Ireland, for a special live concert on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at 7:30 PM in their award-winning Eppes Auditorium.

Fronted by the brother-sister songwriting duo of Dave Holden (guitar, vocals) and Louise Holden (vocals), I Draw Slow has established itself as one of the most distinctive and compelling voices in contemporary roots music. The band masterfully blends traditional Irish folk with Appalachian influences, creating a sound that is both timeless and strikingly original. Over more than a decade, they have consistently redefined acoustic roots music through four celebrated albums, with their most recent release, “Turn Your Face to the Sun,” reaching No. 1 on the Irish Independent Chart. Their songs have amassed millions of streams worldwide, earned placements in film, TV, and advertising (including a prominent Kerrygold butter commercial), and have been widely covered by other artists.

I Draw Slow is currently on a U.S. tour, captivating audiences with their emotionally charged performances that seamlessly shift from exquisite balladry to high-energy, bass-driven dance traditions. The band's lineup also features Konrad Liddle (upright bass), Adrian Hart (fiddle), and Colin Derham (clawhammer banjo). Signed to the esteemed Nashville label Compass Records, they have become a staple on the North American acoustic scene, appearing at major festivals such as MerleFest, Pickathon, and Grey Fox.

“I Draw Slow have fully established themselves on the North American acoustic music scene,” notes the band's bio. Their high-production music videos, featuring talents like Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones), further underscore their artistic depth and appeal.

For more information on I Draw Slow, visit www.idrawslow.com.

Tickets for I Draw Slow are $25 and, all seats are general admission. Purchase by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888. The concert begins at 7:30pm. Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of Americana and roots music's most captivating live acts in the intimate and historic setting of The Park Theatre.

Doors to the theatre open at 6pm with renowned local singer/songwriter/musician Eve Piece playing in the theatre's Lounge Room (free admission). Beer, wine and canned cocktails are available, ID required.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston and 60 minutes from Worcester.

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