Park Theatre's Telethon & Auction Airs Friday, WMUR's Erin Fehlau Joins Telecast

The Park Theatre will air its live telethon and auction via Facebook Live and YouTube Live simultaneously this Friday, July 10, starting at 7pm, EDT. The evening will be co-hosted by Steve Jackson (Park Theatre CEO) and actor (tv, film, stage), Lisa Bostnar. The telethon and auction will help fund the final stages of the new performing arts center.

Zoomed-in celebrity pledge takers will be taking seat naming sponsorships for the William David Eppes Auditorium in the new Park Theatre. They will be taking donation pledges as well.

WMUR's Erin Fehlau (NH Chronicle) has joined the list of celebrity pledge takers to appear on the program. Other celebrities scheduled to appear include writer/songwriter/humorist, Ken Sheldon, Raylynmor Opera artistic director, Ben Robinson as well as previously announced celebrities: Oscar winner Ernest Thompson (On Golden Pond), WMUR's Ray Brewer, and PBS Victory Garden's Roger Swain, and more!

Bidding online began on June 26. Since then, many additional items have been added including studio recording time at Loud Sun Studios, private "behind-the-scenes" tour of NYC's Metropolitan Museum, autographed book Dickens and Christmas by Charles Dickens great-great-great-granddaughter and a week in an English Village. To browse or bid, visit the online auction directly www.biddingowl.com/theparktheatre or go to the theatre's website, www.theparktheatre.org.

Bidders can bid online until July 10 when the silent bidding ends at 8:30pm EDT (during the telecast). Multiple Telethon and Auction help hotline phone numbers will be set up during the program for people to call in for answers to telethon and bidding questions.

To watch the two-hour telecast, viewers can visit The Park Theatre's Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheParkTheatre/live/) to see the live telecast. The telecast can also be seen by going to the theatre's YouTube channel, www.parkyoutube.com.

Any questions about the telethon and auction can be made by visiting the theatre's website, www.theparktheatre.com, calling the administration office (603) 532-9300, or by emailing the theatre at parktv@theparktheatre.org.

Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You