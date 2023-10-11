Park Theatre To Present A Festival Of Halloween Events

Scary things are coming to Jaffrey, New Hampshire, this Halloween. The Park Theatre continues its tradition of celebrating Halloween with a multi-day of movies and special events. This year, it is entitled Halloweenie Weekend, and it runs from October 27 through Halloween night, October 31.

The fun starts on Friday, October 27, with a screening at 7 p.m. of a film that is frequently referred to as “the scariest movie ever made.” The original The Exorcist (1973) will be shown in its recently restored and uncut format. After the film, there will be a “Halloween Dance Party” in the same auditorium with “CJ the DJ” spinning some spooky dance classics. The dance party goes from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., and the cost is $10. Costumes are required for this event. The bar will be open.

On Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m., a classic film for children and adults will screen with the original Ghostbusters (1984). Dan Aykroyd and Bill Murray supply the laughs as they search and destroy crazy ghosts in New York City.

Immediately following Ghostbusters will be the Park Theatre's 4th Annual Halloween Costume Contest with three categories: adult, child, and pet. The contest starts at 2:45 p.m. when contestants take the stage and are voted on. Each category winner will win a $50 gift certificate.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, things get really frightening with the screening of Friday the 13th Part III (1982). One of the biggest villains of all time, Jason dons his hockey mask for the first time in this classic from the many 13th sequels.

The Halloween weekend gets campy on Sunday, October 29 at 4 p.m. with a screening of the definitive Bette Davis & Joan Crawford thriller, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane? (1962) The behind-the-scenes fights between the two actresses are legendary. A series on the FX Network chronicled the making of this film. It was appropriately entitled Feud. Men and women love to “dress up” as Bette and Joan at screenings of this cult movie. The Park Theatre is encouraging it as well. Photos will be taken, and Bette's and Joan's will possibly be seen on The Park's Facebook page.

On Monday, October 30 at 7 p.m., acclaimed silent film accompanist Jeff Rapsis returns to The Park with a very unique offering. The original Dracula (1931) never had an atmospheric film score. Producers of early talkies weren't sure the concept would work with audiences. Jeff has written a score for the classic Bela Lugosi film, and he will play his composition live along with the sound film. It will be a historic first-time event.

Halloweenie Weekend ends on Halloween, October 31. The Park Theatre joins Team Jaffrey's “Downtown Trick or Treat” that goes from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Jaffrey businesses hand out candy to hundreds of children during this favorite yearly event. The Park will have its lobby decorated for the occasion, and children and adults can come inside and have their picture taken with Jason from Friday the 13th or with a “Ghostbuster” dressed in full Ghostbuster gear with a Proton Pack backpack.

The Ayala Brothers of Jaffrey are sponsoring Ghostbusters and Friday the 13th Part III films.

All films will be presented in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with its giant 27' wide screen and 17-speaker surround sound.

Tickets for Halloweenie Weekend events can be purchased online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. Tickets are also sold at the box office before each event.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.