Review: MEAN GIRLS at Seacoast Repertory Theatre

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Some shows arrive with built-in expectations. Mean Girls the stage musical is one of them.

Based on Tina Fey's (of Saturday Night Live fame) wildly popular 2004 film, Mean Girls wisely embraces what made the original such a phenomenon while bringing enough energy and personality to succeed on stage. Like many movie adaptations, however, it occasionally struggles to escape comparisons to the film, particularly when it comes to length. The original movie clocked in at a brisk 97 minutes. The stage version, with intermission, stretches close to three hours, and the second act occasionally feels every bit of it. That's a challenge in today's attention-deficit world.

For anyone who somehow missed the cultural phenomenon, the story follows Cady Heron, a teenager raised in Africa by her scientist parents who suddenly finds herself navigating the unfamiliar world of an American high school. Before long, she becomes entangled with "The Plastics," the school's ruling clique led by the formidable Regina George. What begins as a plan to take down the queen bee eventually transforms Cady into something she never expected to become herself.

Taylor Fish handles that journey with confidence. She takes Cady from wide-eyed newcomer to someone who enjoys life at the top of the social ladder a little too much. Fish's strong vocals shine throughout the evening, particularly in "It Roars," "Stupid With Love," and the finale, "I See Stars."

Emily Lambert is exactly what Regina George needs to be—confident, intimidating, manipulative, and impossible to ignore. Lambert understands that Regina's power comes less from what she says than how she controls everyone around her. She's the villain audiences love to hate, and her powerhouse performances of "Someone Gets Hurt" and "World Burn" are among the show's highlights.

Daria Contino delivers plenty of laughs as Gretchen Wieners, Regina's perpetually anxious sidekick, while Tia Marie Apicella embraces Karen Smith's delightful cluelessness without overplaying the joke. Contino shines in "What's Wrong With Me," while Apicella gets one of the finest moments in "Sexy."

Olivia Buckley’s performance as Janis Sarkisian has bite, humor, and just enough vulnerability to be believable as an outsider in the high school circle. Her teaming with Seth Turner as Damian Hubbard is a comic force that seems effortless. Turner is at his best in "Stop," while Buckley delivers a stirring "I'd Rather Be Me." Together they capture the angst of adolescence in "Where Do You Belong?," a number that perfectly recalls the painful process of figuring out where you fit in—especially in the complex seating arrangements in a high school cafeteria.

(A note about Turner: after recent appearances in Elf, Forever Plaid, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, and now Mean Girls, one begins to wonder if he lives at the theater.)

Mike Mags, fresh from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the Rochester Opera House, brings an easy charm to Aaron Samuels, as the adorable heart throb.

Taking on the roles of Ms. Norbury, Mrs. Heron, and the hilariously over-the-top Mrs. George, Dru Daniels demonstrates the kind of versatility that makes repertory theater so much fun to watch. Each character is fully developed and completely distinct. In fact, I found myself checking the program twice just to make sure it was the same actress in all of the roles.

The strength of Seacoast Rep's ensemble is on full display with this cast. Whether dancing, singing, or filling the stage in large group scenes, the company brings enthusiasm and polish to every moment. Particularly notable are several performers who began as students in The Rep Academy, the theater's educational program, and now find themselves sharing the mainstage.

Musically, the score serves the story well, even if it is, at best, unremarkable. The music blends pop, traditional musical theater, rock, and even touches of rap into an entertaining, if lightweight, package. Under the direction of music director William Asher, the cast sounds terrific throughout.

Justin Lahue's set design keeps the action moving smoothly while making the stage feel much larger than it is. Costume designer, Shaughnessey Daniels, perfectly represents the typical teen garb juxtaposed with the over the top stylings of the meanest of girls. Christian Arnold's lighting design shifts seamlessly from comedy to drama and adds energy to every scene.

The direction and choreography for the show was a combined effort by Lindsey Brunelle, Alyssa Dumas, Isabella Baer, and Melanie Mowbray. This quartet brings youthful energy to a show that thrives on it with movement that feels contemporary, athletic, and natural. The ensemble plows through a rigorous workout and rises to the challenge.

Mean Girls may be about high school, but its themes haven't aged a day. Everyone remembers wanting to fit in, wanting to be liked, and occasionally making poor decisions trying to accomplish both. At the Seacoast Rep, you can relive the best and worst of high school without having to take a pop quiz in algebra or worrying about where to sit in the cafeteria.

Reader Reviews frankiejr0513 on 6/17/2026



Reader Reviews

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