AMERICA 250 CULTURAL FAIR to Feature Concerts, Films, and Historic Documents

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The Park Theatre has released the final schedule for the America 250 Cultural Fair, taking place in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, from Thursday, July 2, through Saturday, July 4. The three-day event celebrates America's 250th anniversary with live entertainment, films, historical exhibits, a community cookout, and a ceremonial time capsule installation.

Schedule

Thursday, July 2

2:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. | Park Theatre Lobby | Free

National Archives Founding Fathers' Documents

Large-scale reproductions of historic documents will be on display, including the Declaration of Independence, the Oaths of Allegiance, the secret printing of the Constitution, the Treaty of Paris, and more.

6:30 p.m. | Park Theatre | $10/$9

Young Washington

The new film starring Ben Kingsley and William Franklyn-Miller will screen in the Eppes Auditorium. Additional screenings will take place July 3 and 4 at 6:30 p.m. in the 4K King Screening Room.

Friday, July 3

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. | Park Theatre & Park Patio, 6 River Street

Monadnock 250 Main Street Cookout

The community cookout will feature hamburgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, salads, desserts, and more. Food will be available for individual purchase, with both cash and credit cards accepted.

7:00 p.m. | Park Theatre | $30 ($20 for children 12 and under)

Fred Marple's Salute to America Variety Show

Hosted by "Fred Marple" of Frost Heaves, New Hampshire, the variety show will feature magician Ben Pratt, the Cheshiremen Barbershop Chorus, Ivy Chum & Her Puppets, comedian Jody Sloane, pianist Kyle Trombley, and additional surprise guests.

Saturday, July 4

2:50 p.m. | Bernie & Louise Watson Memorial Garden, 6 River Street | Free

Park Theatre 2026 America 250 Jaffrey Time Capsule Placement

Partnering with the Jaffrey Historical Society, The Park Theatre will place a commemorative time capsule in the ground, where it will remain until July 4, 2126. Community members are invited to submit ideas for inclusion by emailing timecapsule250@theparktheatre.org.

6:00 p.m. | Park Theatre | $10/$9

1776

The restored 1972 film adaptation of the Broadway musical, starring William Daniels, Howard Da Silva, and John Cullum, will be presented on the theatre's giant screen.

For more information about the America 250 Cultural Fair, visit the event webpage or contact The Park Theatre.

Tickets for fair events are available through The Park Theatre website, by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888, or by visiting the theatre at 19 Main Street, Jaffrey, New Hampshire. The theatre is fully accessible and offers concessions, including popcorn made with real butter and a full bar (ID required).

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