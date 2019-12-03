Park Theatre Annual Meeting & Holiday Party Features FRED MARPLE Performance This Thursday

Comedy and music will fill the Jaffrey Woman's Club this Thursday (12/5) evening when The Park Theatre holds their Annual Meeting and Holiday Reception from 5-7pm. The public is invited to this free event.

This year's Park Theatre event will feature "Fred Marple" (Ken Sheldon) as well as holiday songs from Louise and Bernie Watson. Plus, there will be updates about the theatre's construction progress. As always, complimentary food and drink are provided.

The Jaffrey Woman's Club is located at 33 Main Street in Jaffrey. Free tickets to the event can be booked by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling The Park Theatre box office at 603-532-8888.

The Park Theatre will be the first community-based performing arts center to be built from the ground up in the Monadnock region in almost one hundred years. It will be a showplace for national and regional musical performers as well as plays from New England playwrights, local performing groups, school productions, and movies from new releases to independents, classics, documentaries, foreign and animation. It will also present HD screenings of The Royal Shakespeare Company and the Royal Ballet & Royal Opera. Additionally, it will provide after school theatre craft programs and filmmaking courses. Finally, it will generate over two dozen new jobs and promote business and real estate development in Jaffrey and the surrounding communities.





