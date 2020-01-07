PIANO BATTLE Comes to the CCA

Two Pianists, Six Rounds. Chopin vs. Liszt. Debussy vs. Schubert. Who will be the first to cross the finish line? The audience will decide! "PIANO BATTLE: Andreas v. Paul" will be performed at the Capitol Center for the Arts on Thursday, February 13, 2020. This show is part of the free William H. Gile Concert Series.

The brainchild of internationally acclaimed pianists Andreas Kern and Paul Cibis, the PIANO BATTLE sees the duo go head-to-head on stage, charming and enchanting the audience with a variety of classical pieces. The show is divided into several rounds, each featuring a certain musical style. The two artists, with distinctly different performance techniques, will even go so far as to improvise on the tunes the audience requests. Members of the audience are invited to vote on the performances and will eventually crown the winner. Originally created for the Hong Kong City Festival, PIANO BATTLE has been performed for sold-out audiences in Europe, the United States and Asia.





