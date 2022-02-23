Oscar Nominated Shorts To Screen at the Park Theatre Starting This Week

This year marks the third time The Park Theatre has brought the Academy Awards OscarÂ® Nominated Short Films to audiences across the Monadnock Region. They will be presented for one week starting this Friday, February 25. The screenings are at 7:30pm nightly (except Monday) and also a matinee on Saturday, February 26 at 1:30pm.

This special movie release features the year's most spectacular short films and for a limited time is available to watch in a theatre.

Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination: Live Action, Animation, or Documentary. The theatre will have multiple separate screenings for each category.

Each year, the theatrical release of the nominated short films is the world's largest commercial release of short films on the planet, delighting audiences and giving filmmakers unprecedented opportunity to entertain short film fans.

This year's Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 27 and is broadcast on the ABC network at 8pm ET.

The nominees are the leading edge of the world's very best in short film and the future of filmmaking and filmmakers.

Please note that the Lisa Action and Documentary short film programs have an equivalent rating of R. No one 17 or younger will be admitted to the Animated category due to adult themes.

Tickets are $9 and $8. For category specific screening times, tickets and more information, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from Boston.