New Pope Francis Documentary Has One-Night Screening at Park Theatre

On Monday, March 27 at 6:30pm, The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire is presenting the brand new documentary film IN VIAGGIO: The Travels of Pope Francis.

IN VIAGGIO: The Travels of Pope Francis is a decade-long chronicling of the travels of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic church across all corners of the world. Composed mostly of archival footage, the film grants rare access to the public life of the pontifical, not only from the elevated security of a pulpit but from the more democratic grounds of unpaved streets and vast public avenues.

IN VIAGGIO, which translates in Italian to En Route follows the travels of Pope Francis. In the first nine years of his pontificate, Pope Francis made trips to 53 countries, focusing on his most important issues: poverty, migration, environment, solidarity, and war.

Academy Award® nominated director Gianfranco Rosi follows the Pope's Stations of the Cross and creates a dialogue between archival footage of Francis' travels, images taken by Rosi himself, recent history, and the state of the world today.

The film will be followed immediately by a pre-recorded panel discussion about Pope Francis, his mission and methods, and issues raised in the documentary. The participants are:

Ricardo da Silva, S.J. (Jesuit priest, assoc. editor America Media, Columbia Journalism School) Christiana Zenner (Theology/Ethics/Ecology Professor, Fordham University) Natalia Imperatori-Lee (Theologian, Manhattan College) Joshua McElwee (editor, National Catholic Reporter) Moderator: David Gibson - (award winning religion journalist and director of the Center on Religion and Culture, Fordham University)

The documentary has received a perfect 100% Fresh critics score on RottenTomatoes.com. The film will be screened in The Park's 333-seat Eppes Auditorium.

The Park Theatre has partnered with Magnolia Pictures to be part of this nationwide film screening on March 27.

Tickets for the film are $10 each. Group sales are available to churches and other organizations. Tickets can be purchased by going to theparktheatre.org or by calling the box office (603) 532-8888.

The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston.