New London Barn Playhouse Announces Play A Part Campaign

The New London Barn Playhouse is pleased to announce its Play A Part Campaign. After 89 years on Main Street, the New London Barn Playhouse is getting a well needed makeover. The campaign will help fulfill the Barn's vision to be one of the most cherished and historic theaters in the country and the region's leading source for the full spectrum of theater education.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $3.5 million dollars. Gifts to the campaign will help the New London Barn Playhouse continue to excel as a premier theater and solidify the Barn's presence for generations to come. The Barn's new face on Main Street will enhance the patron experience, significantly expand our education programming for the community, and build new office and work spaces where exceptional artists will work together to produce the excellence patrons have come to enjoy. The campaign will ensure a vibrant future for this historic and important landmark in the community.

"For the past eight years, we have been building towards this exciting moment." said Keith Coughlin, Executive Artistic Director. "We are deeply grateful for the initial outpouring of support and generosity that we have already experienced. While we have raised $2.6 million dollars towards our fundraising goal, there is still important work to be done. As we continue to honor and be inspired by our history, we are charting a thrilling course for our future."

Construction will begin on the new Center for Artistic Development in March or April 2021, depending on the weather, and continue with interior work during the summer. The next phase of construction on the Barn, Red House, and courtyard projects will start in September pending a successful campaign. Those projects include a porch expansion with theater level restrooms, a new elevator from the parking lot to the porch, a new courtyard for patron socializing, an expanded box office, new offices and conference room, additional dressing room space, and an improved production work spaces. The builder is Snow Building Construction, New London, NH and the architect is Banwell Architect, Lebanon, NH. The entire project is expected to be completed by spring 2022.

"The Barn has been a cherished part of the community for over 89 years." said Elliott Cunningham, Managing Director. "These projects will enable us to deliver excellent theater for years to come, and significantly expand our education programing to serve more children and adults in our community. Every donation makes a big difference - we hope people will consider 'playing a part' in this campaign."

For further information regarding the Play A Part Campaign please visit www.playapartbarncampaign.org, email playapartcampaign@nlbarn.org, or call Jody Cooper-Rubin, Director of Development at 603 526-6710.