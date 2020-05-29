New London Barn Playhouse Announces Event With Center For The Arts

The New London Barn Playhouse is partnering with the Center for the Arts in New London, New Hampshire for a First Friday presentation on June 5th, 2020 at 7pm. The event will be held via a Zoom meeting for the public to learn more about how the New London Barn Playhouse is handling the COVID-19 pandemic and the broader effect it's had on the greater theater community.

Executive Artistic Director Keith Coughlin and Director of Operations/Associate Artistic Director Elliott Cunningham will provide information about the future of the New London Barn Playhouse, plus partake in a question and answer segment where attendees can ask questions. Topics will include how the pandemic has directly affected the Barn Playhouse, how the Barn plans to move forward, and how the organization continues to survive during these unprecedented times.

In seasons past, the First Friday event was held at the Barn Playhouse and was open to the public to come and view an open rehearsal of the Straw Hat Revue, the first main stage production of the summer season.

On April 10th, 2020 the New London Barn Playhouse announced the Board of Directors had decided to cancel all scheduled in-person productions, programs, and classes at the Barn for the 2020 Summer Season.

The First Friday Zoom event on June 5th is open to the public and can be accessed here.

The New London Barn Playhouse is one of the oldest continuously operating summer theaters in the country. Housed in an historic converted barn, the theater features professional Broadway actors alongside emerging young artists in an intimate, air-conditioned setting, and has received countless accolades. Tickets at www.nlbarn.org or by phone at 603-526-6710.

