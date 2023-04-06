New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents 7th Annual Storytelling Festival, April 15

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 7th Annual Storytelling Festival will take place at New Hampshire Theatre Project on Friday, April 15, 2023 at 8 pm and will also be streamed online.

This popular program will feature six storytellers sharing a variety of traditional tales, personal stories and spoken word performances focused on NHTP's 2022-23 season theme: Legacy and Transformation. Janice Hastings, NHTP Marketing Director, says, "Three years into the Covid pandemic, we still find ourselves transforming in large and small ways as we contemplate the legacies we leave to this world."

Master storytellers Simon Brooks and Genevieve Aichele will tell magical tales of transformation from traditional Celtic and Germanic cultures. Newcomers Lillian Zagorites and Shaleen McQuirk will share their spoken word collections about personal transformation and connection. Matt Gile of Biddeford, Maine will present Naming Things, a personal story about the power of sharing. Angel Simone, originally of Liverpool, England and now of Portsmouth NH, wil share excerpts from her powerful Ted Talk What's in Your Closet?

Beloved Seacoast musicians Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn are back again with new music and some musical stories. The combination of storytelling and music is a unique experience which combines to create, according to a 2022 Storytelling Festival patron, "One of most enjoyable nights I've ever had in the theatre!"

NHTP is grateful to our 2022-2023 Season Sponsors, Kennebunk Savings Bank and JCM Management Co. and for the support from NH State Council on the Arts. The 7th Annual Storytelling Festival is also sponsored by CherylAnne Williams.

Tickets for The 7th Annual Storytelling Festival are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans, $20 livestream. Full information is at Click Here

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.