Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents 7th Annual Storytelling Festival, April 15

Master storytellers Simon Brooks and Genevieve Aichele will tell magical tales of transformation from traditional Celtic and Germanic cultures.

Apr. 06, 2023  

New Hampshire Theatre Project Presents 7th Annual Storytelling Festival, April 15

New Hampshire Theatre Project's 7th Annual Storytelling Festival will take place at New Hampshire Theatre Project on Friday, April 15, 2023 at 8 pm and will also be streamed online.

This popular program will feature six storytellers sharing a variety of traditional tales, personal stories and spoken word performances focused on NHTP's 2022-23 season theme: Legacy and Transformation. Janice Hastings, NHTP Marketing Director, says, "Three years into the Covid pandemic, we still find ourselves transforming in large and small ways as we contemplate the legacies we leave to this world."

Master storytellers Simon Brooks and Genevieve Aichele will tell magical tales of transformation from traditional Celtic and Germanic cultures. Newcomers Lillian Zagorites and Shaleen McQuirk will share their spoken word collections about personal transformation and connection. Matt Gile of Biddeford, Maine will present Naming Things, a personal story about the power of sharing. Angel Simone, originally of Liverpool, England and now of Portsmouth NH, wil share excerpts from her powerful Ted Talk What's in Your Closet?

Beloved Seacoast musicians Ben Baldwin and Kent Allyn are back again with new music and some musical stories. The combination of storytelling and music is a unique experience which combines to create, according to a 2022 Storytelling Festival patron, "One of most enjoyable nights I've ever had in the theatre!"

NHTP is grateful to our 2022-2023 Season Sponsors, Kennebunk Savings Bank and JCM Management Co. and for the support from NH State Council on the Arts. The 7th Annual Storytelling Festival is also sponsored by CherylAnne Williams.

Tickets for The 7th Annual Storytelling Festival are $30 general admission, $26 students, seniors, veterans, $20 livestream. Full information is at Click Here

New Hampshire Theatre Project (NHTP) uses the art of theatre-making to spark conversation, connect individuals and strengthen communities. The company is based at the 50-seat black box theatre in the heart of Portsmouth's culturally vibrant West End, and programs are delivered across the region in schools, businesses, healthcare institutions and community organizations. NHTP is known around the state as an applied theatre company that promotes challenging dialogue through productions, workshops, and artist-in-residence programs.


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in New Hampshire? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.

 



PAIN[T] to Make World Premiere at The Players Ring Theatre This Month Photo
PAIN[T] to Make World Premiere at The Players' Ring Theatre This Month
The Players' Ring Theatre will present the world premiere of pain[t] by Will Murdock from April 7-22.
DEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The Majestic Photo
DEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The Majestic
Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time.
Tribute To Blues Great Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Planned For Park Theatre Photo
Tribute To Blues Great Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Planned For Park Theatre
Born in Mississippi in 1939, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson played with some of the greatest blues artists of all time. Luther notably represented the West Side Chicago style of Blues. He was part of Muddy Waters' band from 1972-1980. He will always be remembered for backing John Lee Hooker in the movie The Blues Brothers. Luther toured around the world, but for the last few decades he has called the Monadnock region his home.
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET by Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall Photo
Review: MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET by Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall
What did our critic think of MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Ogunquit Playhouse At The Music Hall? On December 4, 1956, at a time when their individual careers were on different trajectories, four musical legends gathered at Sun Record Studios in Memphis, Tennessee to record a few tunes. It would be the one and only time that the four musicians ever jammed together in a recording studio.

More Hot Stories For You


PAIN[T] to Make World Premiere at The Players' Ring Theatre This MonthPAIN[T] to Make World Premiere at The Players' Ring Theatre This Month
April 5, 2023

The Players' Ring Theatre will present the world premiere of pain[t] by Will Murdock from April 7-22.
DEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The MajesticDEATH BY DESIGN Comes to The Majestic
March 31, 2023

Set during a weekend in an English country manor in 1932, Death by Design is a hilarious, delightful and mysterious mash-up of two of the greatest English writers of all time.
Tribute To Blues Great Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Planned For Park TheatreTribute To Blues Great Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson Planned For Park Theatre
March 28, 2023

Born in Mississippi in 1939, Luther “Guitar Junior” Johnson played with some of the greatest blues artists of all time. Luther notably represented the West Side Chicago style of Blues. He was part of Muddy Waters' band from 1972-1980. He will always be remembered for backing John Lee Hooker in the movie The Blues Brothers. Luther toured around the world, but for the last few decades he has called the Monadnock region his home.
New England's #1 Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. To Perform At Park TheatreNew England's #1 Hypnotist Frank Santos Jr. To Perform At Park Theatre
March 23, 2023

Legendary entertainer Frank Santos Jr. will present his R Rated Comedy Hypnosis act at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire. This show is intended for mature audiences with a good sense of adult humor and is part of the Best of Boston Entertainment Series.
DON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS to be Presented at Lend Me a Theater This SpringDON'T TALK TO THE ACTORS to be Presented at Lend Me a Theater This Spring
March 23, 2023

Don’t Talk to the Actors by Tom Dudzick will be presented by Hatbox regulars Lend Me a Theater from Friday, March 31 to Sunday, April 16.
share