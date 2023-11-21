New Hampshire Theatre Project Brings Back IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A Live Radio Play

After a four-year hiatus, New Hampshire Theatre Project will bring back It's a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play by Joe Landry. This lovely classic story is a reminder of some important things that seem in short supply these days - kindness and generosity, neighborliness and community. In our efforts to lead a comfortable life, we often close our eyes and forget that each one of us is connected to the world in many different ways.

Seacoast favorite David Kaye joins the production as George Bailey this year. Also new is CJ Lewis playing both live music and sound effects - occasionally at the same time. NHTP is deeply grateful to John Lovering for donating his amazing collection of radio sound effects for this production, from high heels on sticks to thunder sheets, a squeaky door device, and a wind machine.

“This was one of the last shows we presented before the Covid shutdown,” says NHTP founder Genevieve Aichele, “so it's especially meaningful to all of us actors personally. It's also amazing that the piece is still so relevant after 70 years. A few things are dated - like the tragedy of Mary Bailey becoming ‘an old maid' - but most of the issues we are still wrestling with right here in Portsmouth every day.”

It's a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play is directed by Robin Fowler, and also stars Genevieve Aichele, Bill Humphreys, Todd Hunter and Kathleen Somssich, along with Brennan Donnell as the faithful Stage Manager. Rounding out the technical team are Mike Ficarra designing lights, and Fran Bechtold on costumes.

The sponsors for “It's a Wonderful Life” are companies that embody the spirit of the story. Similar to the Baily Savings and Loan, Piscataqua Savings Bank has served the Portsmouth community for over 150 years. WinWaste Innovations encourages “sustainability at every step.” As Portsmouth is currently dealing with the challenges of affordable housing, climate change and sustainable energy solutions, the themes from It's a Wonderful Life are more relevant than ever.

New Hampshire Theatre Project is also honored to be the recipient of a $5,400 grant from the Fuller Foundation, to help underwrite It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and other productions in the 2023-24 Season.

It's a Wonderful LIfe: A Live Radio Play runs November 25 to December 10, Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 pm, Saturdays at 4:00 pm, and Sundays at 2:30 pm. It's a perfect way for all ages to celebrate the spirit of the holidays.

Additional holiday treats at New Hampshire Theatre Project include a screening of the film It's a Wonderful Life on Friday, December 22, and Bill Humphreys' acclaimed award-winning film Not on This Night will be screened on December 14, 21 and 28. All films begin at 7:00 pm.