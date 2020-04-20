New Hampshire Theatre Project Announces CIVIL DISCOURSE SOCIETY

New Hampshire Theatre Project has announced Civil Discourse Society, a new workshop for adults that uses theatre's greatest scenes as a foundation to train participants to have powerful conversations at home, in a work setting or within the civic sphere. The weekly workshop will take place on Zoom, a virtual platform, from Thursday, April 30th 7pm - 8.30pm. In just five sessions participants will gain confidence and skills to tackle tricky conversations. For more details visit www.nhtheatreproject.org.

"Have you been stuck in a tough conversation?" Asks NHTP Teaching Artist Eric Schildge. "Join the club, we've all found ourselves in a position where our status or our opinions are challenged and we might find it really difficult to stick up for ourselves or our values." Theatre can help individuals understand the dynamics at play within those interactions and how to adjust their approach to have more powerful interactions with family members, colleagues, superiors and strangers. This workshop will help its participants to consider the language they use, and the approach they take to having truly activating dialogue with individuals throughout their private and public life.

The 90 minute virtual workshops will lead students in an exploration of the vocal, physical, and rhetorical elements of the art of persuasion. The participants will use mindfulness techniques, improvisational exercises, and short scene work from Shakespeare plays to explore how individuals leverage their relationships, reputations, and status to influence one another. The workshop will also discuss and explore the meaning and impact of different kinds of discourse on relationships at multiple scales, from interpersonal to societal.

"This workshop that gets people on their feet through acting techniques is for anyone who is interested in mastering the art of persuasion," as Eric. "We're going to have a lot of fun."

During the final session participants will put their newfound discourse skills to the test in a performative debate club - stay tuned for details on how to view and support this class's learning as an audience member. Students will be able to access the class through a computer, smart phone or by calling in on a landline. Eric's instruction will be given through this method, and students will have the opportunity to introduce themselves, connect with others and practice their skills.

"In this challenging time we know that our mission of sparking conversation, connecting individuals and strengthening community is even more important and therefore we are working to find innovative ways to continue our work together." Explains NHTP Artistic Director Catherine Stewart. "And I'm so grateful that our audience, and new audiences across the country and around the globe are experimenting with us as we explore what it means to keep using the art of theatre-making to transform lives in this new (virtual) way."

For more information about the workshops, classes and training at New Hampshire Theatre Project during the Covid-19 Global Pandemic, visit nhtheatreproject.org.





