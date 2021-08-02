New Documentary Based On Memoirs Premieres At Park Theatre This Month

In the spring of 1940, the German war machine was racing across Europe. Amid the chaos and destruction, one young man, like many others, answered the call of his government and his conscience. A brave sixteen-year-old left his mother and father in Brussels, Belgium, and headed for France on his bicycle with 500 francs in his pocket. As he waved good-bye to his family, he had no idea that five long years of war would pass until he saw them again -- if indeed he ever did. The boy was Francis de Marneffe. He would go on to become a renowned psychiatrist and serve as McLean Hospital's general director for 25 years. Many Monadnock Region individuals know Francis as a Dublin summer resident.

In 2001, he published his book, Last Boat From Bordeaux, detailing this amazing journey. Filmmaker (and The Park Theatre's CEO/Managing Director) Steve Jackson has produced a documentary film of Francis retelling the journey. It's a breathtaking tale told by the man who lived it.

The documentary will have its world premiere at the new Park Theatre on Wednesday, August 11 at 7pm. The film will be followed by a talkback with Francis de Marneffe. A wine reception will follow the Q&A.

This event is a fundraiser for The Park Theatre. Tickets are $25. They can be purchased online at theparktheatre.org or by calling the theatre box office at (603) 532-8888. The theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, only 90 minutes from Boston.