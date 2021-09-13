Neil Simon's BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Opens Players Ring Season

The Players' Ring opens its first post-pandemic season - and 30th Anniversary Season - with Neil Simon's Barefoot in the Park, a romantic comedy bubbling with hilarious hijinks, from September 18 to October 3, at its Prescott Park home, 105 Marcy Street, Portsmouth.

A comedy classic by Neil Simon (The Odd Couple, Plaza Suite, Brighton Beach Memoirs), Barefoot in the Park navigates the ups and downs of a newlywed couple as they move into their first apartment. The cast includes Kim Holliday, Katie Juster, Bruce Pingree, Bretton Reis, Matthew Schofield, and Jim Sears. Michael Towle directs.

Artistic Director Ed Simeone said, "Our artistic team worked diligently during the hiatus to create a truly exciting season of five original works and four published plays. What better way to reopen than with Neil Simon's first big smash hit, the uplifting Barefoot in the Park, a valentine to his young wife."

The Players' Ring season continues October 8-17 with the world premiere of 9/12 by Walter Freeman; Frankenstein, newly adapted by Bretton Reiss, October 29-November 21; And The Winner Is by Mitch Albom, January 7-23; I Love You Because, a musical by Ryan Cunningham and Joshua Salzman, February 4-20; Places You Go by William Ivers, February 25-March 6; Jesus Christ Superstar, the classic musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, March 25-April 10; Moonglow by Jack Neary, April 22-May 1; and Children of the Grim, a new musical by Bitter Pill, May 13-June 5.

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, newly adapted by Jennifer Towle, will play December 3-24. A Christmas Carol is not part of the subscription series.

For tickets - or for subscriptions that save up to 35% off the cost of tickets, visit www.playersring.org or email info@playersring.org. General admission tickets are $25 ($22 for seniors and students) with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For further information, visit www.playersring.org.