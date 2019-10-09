Mr Aaron Band Halloween Bash Comes to The CCA

Musician and educator Mr. Aaron returns to the Capitol Center for the Arts on Sat, October 26 at 11AM for his annual Halloween Bash. This annual family-friendly event features Halloween arts and crafts, a costume contest with prizes, and a special spooky musical performance by the Mr. Aaron Band. It's a great Halloween activity for kids aged 1-10.



With years of experience performing and teaching, Mr. Aaron (Aaron Jones) brings unparalleled energy, enthusiasm and creativity to his concerts, albums, and videos. After nearly 10 years as a professional musician in New York City, Jones and his family moved to Concord, NH, to have a baby and open a recording studio (Rattlebox Studio). A longtime member of kindie band Karen K and the Jitterbugs, Mr. Aaron has delighted and inspired kids and families all along the east coast. When he's not performing for kids, he tours with 1990s alt-rockers Luscious Jackson and has been seen on The Late Show with David Letterman and VH1.



Tickets for the popular Halloween event are currently on sale for $9 | $7.50 ea. for a family pack of 4 or more. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Nick Offerman (Oct 27), Vince Gill (Nov 3), a screening of the 1990s hit movie "Napoleon Dynamite" with actor Q&A (Nov 17), and Jay Leno (Nov 21).





