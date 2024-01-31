Literary In The Lounge Presents Historian Matthew Delmont With His New Book HALF AMERICAN, February 28

An essential and meticulously researched retelling of the war, Half American offers readers the definitive history of World War II from the African American perspective.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

On Wednesday, February 28 at 7pm, award-winning historian, civil rights expert, and Dartmouth professor Matthew Delmont visits The Music Hall Lounge with his book, HALF AMERICAN. An essential and meticulously researched retelling of the war, Half American offers readers the definitive history of World War II from the African American perspective.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation, moderated conversation with Portsmouth's Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley, and an audience Q&A, followed by a post-show meet-and-greet. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Matthew F. Delmont is the Sherman Fairchild Distinguished Professor of History at Dartmouth College. A Guggenheim Fellow and expert on African American history and civil rights history, he is the author of four books: Black Quotidian, Why Busing Failed, Making Roots, and The Nicest Kids in Town. His work has also appeared in The New York Times, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and on NPR.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Matthew Delmont on Wednesday, February 28, at 7pm is $34. Ticket Package includes a signed book (HALF AMERICAN, $19, paperback), reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.  

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, NH. 

The Music Hall is an active and vital cultural center in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, dedicated to advancing the tri-state region's cultural life through the performing arts, literature, and education. A community-supported 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, it presents entertainment from around the world and around the corner—the greatest musicians, writers, and performers of the time, extraordinary films, and award-winning documentaries. Its 600 yearly events delight an annual audience of 130,000 (including 20,000 children) in two theaters—an 1878 Victorian-era Historic Theater and the modern and intimate Lounge venue. The Music Hall was recently named Editors' Choice “Best All-Around Entertainment” by Yankee Magazine and is a designated “American Treasure for the Arts.” Through innovative community partnerships, it subsidizes thousands of tickets yearly to make the arts accessible to all. The Music Hall is community-oriented and committed to helping the Seacoast region flourish.




