LIVE UNDER THE ARCH Presents Acclaimed Food Authors Kate Shaffer and Derek Bissonnette

On Thursday, August 12 at 6pm, acclaimed cookbook author Kate Shaffer and food photographer Derek Bissonnette come to The Music Hall as part of the Live Under the Arch outdoor series with their cookbook, THE MAINE FARM TABLE COOKBOOK.

The Pine Tree State's active food community springs to life in the hands of Kate Shaffer, Maine cookbook author and chocolatier, and Derek Bissonnette, one of the finest food photographers in the country. Delivering more than 100 recipes, Shaffer and Bissonnette take readers from the pasture and sea, to the forest, creamery, and everywhere in between.

"I'm looking forward to having our neighbors Kate Shaffer and Derek Bissonnette on our Music Hall stage," says Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall and the evening's moderator, "I'm so excited to talk about Maine and the food they're introducing to our tables. I hope the audience comes hungry!"

The 6pm event includes a reserved table and signed books; an author discussion, moderated by Tina Sawtelle, Executive Director of The Music Hall; followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held in front of The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The Maine Farm Table Cookbook delivers more than 100 recipes, assembled in chapters that take readers from the pasture and sea to the forest, creamery, and everywhere in between. Discover Autumn Harvest Roast Pork, Haddock and Corn Chowder, Carrot Zucchini Fritters, Blackberry and Almond Torte, and more. With profiles to spotlight Maine's favorite farms and restaurants, and gorgeous professional photography, this is the perfect way for readers to bring New England's charm to their own kitchen.

Kate Shaffer is the founder and owner of Ragged Coast Chocolates, an artisanal chocolate confectionery that uses locally sourced ingredients. She is the author of three cookbooks, including the just released Maine Farm Table Cookbook. Her work and business have been featured in Martha Stewart Living, Gourmet magazine, Food & Wine Best of the Best, The Boston Globe, and more. She lives in Portland, Maine.

Derek Bissonnette has been a chef for over 20 years, and is the former Executive Chef at the White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine. He stepped out of the kitchen to focus on his passion for photography and opened up Derek Bissonnette Photography.

Tina Sawtelle was appointed to be the Executive Director of The Music Hall in 2020 and prior to that served as the CFO for five years. Sawtelle spent the large part of her career working at her beloved alma mater, the University of New Hampshire ('96, '01G).

The ticket package for Live Under the Arch: Kate Shaffer and Derek Bissonnette with The Maine Farm Table Cookbook on Thursday, August 12, at 6pm is $60 for a small table (with 2 books), $120 for a medium table (with 4 books), $180 for a large table (with 6 books). In case of rain, this performance will be held in the Historic Theater with socially-distanced seating. In addition to a reserved table, the package includes copies of THE MAINE FARM TABLE COOKBOOK ($25, paperback), author discussion, and Q+A. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or over the phone at 603.436.2400.