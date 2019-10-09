LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Announced As First Title of Weathervane Theatre's Inaugural Fall Season

Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini and the Weathervane Theatre, a professional, award-winning, equity theatre in Whitefield, NH, is proud to announce its inaugural fall season, expanding on its popular summer alternating repertory season. Running for five weeks, this three-show alternating repertory season will open with deviously delicious Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi smash musical Little Shop of Horrors.

One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop Of Horrors, the charmingly tongue-in-cheek comedy is based on the 1960 cult horror film by Roger Corman.

Seymour, a mild-mannered clerk in a florist shop, discovers a mysterious plant that catapults him to botanical fame, with one slight drawback - the plant thrives on human blood. The more the plant's appetite grows, the more Seymour's American dream goes off the rails. This "perfectly charming" (New York Times) musical boasts an award-winning score featuring the classic tunes "Suddenly Seymour," "Somewhere That's Green," "Downtown," and "Feed Me."

Created by Howard Ashman and Alan Menken (Disney's The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin), Little Shop of Horrors has devoured the hearts of theatergoers of all ages for more than 30 years... and yours is next!

Little Shop of Horrors will open in mid-September. Casting and creative team information will be announced soon. Weathervane's inaugural fall season will open on September 5, 2020 following its signature summer alternating rep season (running July 3 - August 29, 2020). Performances for the fall season will be at 7 PM Wednesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Saturdays and select Sundays.

Early Bird Season Subscriptions and Gift Certificates for the 2020 season will be on sale in November. For more information call 603.837.9010 or email boxoffice@weathervanetheatre.org. Single tickets for Little Shop of Horrors will be on sale in June. Additional information will be available on our website - www.weathervanetheatre.org.





