LITERARY IN THE LOUNGE Presents Tom Perrotta With His New Novel 'Tracy Flick Can't Win'

On Tuesday, July 12 at 7pm, bestselling author Tom Perrotta visits The Music Hall Lounge with his new novel, TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN.

The iconic protagonist of Tom Perrotta's Election-played by Reese Witherspoon in the movie adaptation-Tracy Flick is back and, once again, is determined to take high school politics by storm.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Richard Russo, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Tom Perrotta is the bestselling author of ten works of fiction, including Election and Little Children, both of which were made into critically acclaimed movies, and The Leftovers and Mrs. Fletcher, which were both adapted into HBO series. He lives outside Boston.

The ticket package for Literary in the Lounge: Tom Perrotta with TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN on Tuesday, July 12, at 7pm is $44. Ticket Package includes reserved seat, signed book (TRACY FLICK CAN'T WIN, $27, hardcover), author discussion, Q+A, beverage, and post-show meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

Akin to The Music Hall's anchor literary series, Writers on a New England Stage, Literary in the Lounge features bestselling authors in a more intimate space. The series brings audiences today's top authors, the best of fiction and nonfiction, and award-winners across categories, and is hosted in The Music Hall Lounge, formerly called the Loft, at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth NH.

The Music Hall is a performing arts center featuring curated entertainment from around the world in two theaters in its downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire campus: The Historic Theater, a landmark 1878 Victorian theater, designated an American Treasure for the Arts by the National Park Service's Save America's Treasures Program; and the intimate Music Hall Lounge around the corner, named "best performing arts venue" by Yankee Magazine.