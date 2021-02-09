Kooky & Creative Film Festival Streams At Park Theatre Starting February 12

Have you ever seen a Sweded movie? Do you know what a Sweded movie is? Thanks to Jaffrey's Park Theatre, you will be able to experience the best Sweded films in the United States. It all starts this Friday, February 12, via The Park Theatre's online streaming presentation of The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations.

But wait, what are "Sweded" films? "Sweded" films are inspired by Michel Gondry's 2008 cult classic film Be Kind, Rewind, which sees two video-store workers (Jack Black and Mos Def) create brief-but-bizarre remakes of real movies, unintentionally creating a must-see fad.

Mega-blockbusters, beloved classics, arthouse indies, even concert films have all been given the unique treatment known as "sweding" for the first-ever nationwide Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations, coming February 12 to The Park Theatre and virtual cinemas across America.

"Sweded" versions of Die Hard, Air Force One, No Country for Old Men, The Lighthouse, The Wizard of Oz, Ferris Bueller's Day Off and Stop Making Sense showcase the passion, humor, creativity and - as a result of the pandemic - incredible ingenuity of movie lovers, whose fast-and-cheap, homemade versions of these and other movies will be included in The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations.

""It's been an extraordinarily difficult year for independent movie exhibitors and for film fans, but we remain undaunted, and our Sweded Festival is a way to celebrate everything we love about movies," said Brian Mendelssohn, owner of Row House Cinema which launched the festival four years ago.

Mr. Mendelssohn will be a guest on The Park Theatre's Monadnock Tonight! TV program on Thursday, February 11 at 5pm EST (available through the theatre's Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch pages.)

A virtual cinema ticket to The Sweded Film Festival for Creative Re-Creations will cost just $3.99 - a bargain price that the producers and The Park Theatre hope will spur more movie fans to watch the fan-made short films and help support independent cinemas. A panel of judges is currently reviewing submissions to identify the three most creative and impressive entrants, who will receive cash prizes.

Tickets can be purchased by going directly to this link https://sweded.vhx.tv/products/sweded-film-festival-the-park-theatre. For more information, contact the theatre box office at (603) 532-8888.

