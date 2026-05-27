KISS and POISON Tribute Bands to Bring Arena Rock Double Bill to The Park Theatre

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The ultimate arena rock experience will arrive at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire, this weekend! A high-octane double bill featuring premier KISS and POISON tribute bands will take the stage on Saturday, May 30, at 7:30 pm, promising a thrilling night of classic 70s and 80s glam metal.

The high-energy, multi-band concert spectacular will take place on Saturday, May 30, promising fans a heavy dose of nostalgia, theatrical flair, and timeless anthems.

Concertgoers can expect the full-throttle sights and sounds of arena rock at its finest. The KISS tribute (Kiss Forever Band) will bring the fire, the famous facepaint, and authentic costumes, playing all the beloved classics from "Detroit Rock City" to "Rock and Roll All Nite". Fans can also prepare for authentic 70s-style showmanship. The Poison experience (Poison'd Band) will keep the energy soaring with massive 80s glam-metal hits, capturing the unmistakable spirit of the Sunset Strip.

"It is going to be a loud, wild, and unforgettable night of pure rock and roll exhilaration," said Steve Jackson, CEO of The Park Theatre. "Whether you're a die-hard KISS Army member or a lover of 80s hair metal, this double-bill delivers.”

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