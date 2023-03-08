Jaffrey St. Patrick's Parade Set For This Weekend

It's all green again in Jaffrey this Saturday, March 11. The Jaffrey St. Patrick's Parade returns to Main Street after Covid and weather-related cancellations.

The St. Patrick's parade was inaugurated in 2018 by a small group of St. Paddy fans led by Jaffrey resident and real estate business owner Kevin Hampsey. The first year was very successful, and the second parade in 2019 was heralded as the second largest attended St. Patrick's parade in the state after Manchester. Sadly, Covid mandated a cancellation in 2020 and 2021. Last year, bad weather forced the parade to be canceled.

However, the parade is back with more participants, floats, marching bands, military marchers, and dancers than ever before. Over 30 different groups will be marching. Highlights include the Keene American Legion Band, the 1st Revolutionary War Regiment, New Hampshire Fife & Drum, the Flying Irish Dancers, the Conant High School Concert Band, 2 master bagpipers, and the Masonic High School Marching Band.

The parade begins at 2pm on Saturday, March 11, in front of St. Patrick Parish at 87 Main Street in Jaffrey. The parade winds its way east on Main Street and ends in downtown Jaffrey.

The parade is managed and produced by The Park Theatre, with Mr. Hampsey acting as parade producer.

At 12:30pm the theatre will begin selling brats, hot dogs, chili, sodas, popcorn, and candies outside their front doors. St. Patrick's Day bracelets, buttons, and pins will also be for sale. The theatre's Lounge bar also opens at 12:30pm and will be open for the afternoon & evening, offering Guinness, and Murphy Stout as well as wines and other beers.

The parade is part of The Park Theatre's Shamrock Fest Week. A concert featuring Celtic rock band Waking Finnegan will take place at 7:30pm on the same day of the parade. More information about Shamrock Fest can be found at shamrockfest.org or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

Shamrock Fest 2023 is sponsored by Red's of Jaffrey, Monadnock Disposal Services, and WKNE Radio.