Innovation + Leadership Presents Welcomes Ornithologist and Pulitzer Finalist Scott Weidensaul in April

On Tuesday, April 20 at 7pm, ornithologist, naturalist, and Pulitzer finalist Scott Weidensaul comes to The Music Hall's historical stage as part of the Innovation + Leadership series. Weidensaul will discuss his new nature book A WORLD ON THE WING, an exhilarating exploration of the science and wonder of global bird migration in the face of climate change.

"Weidensaul's writing on the extraordinary journeys birds take around the world makes this book the ultimate guide," says Jameson French, CEO of Northland Forest Products and the evening's moderator. "As a lifelong birder, I'm looking forward to the knowledge he will share with us about migration patterns and the challenges birds face, and we're lucky to have him as a resident of New Hampshire!"

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and interview with Jameson French, CEO of Northland Forest Products, naturalist, and birder, followed by an audience Q&A. This event will be held at The Music Hall at 28 Chestnut St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The theater is following state and local guidelines including requiring masks, social distancing, and contactless concessions, in addition to utilizing a brand new HVAC system. More information on The Music Hall's safety protocols at www.themusichall.org/visit-us/covid-19-protocols/.

In the past two decades, our understanding of the navigational and physiological feats that enable birds to cross immense oceans, fly above the highest mountains, or remain in unbroken flight for months at a stretch has exploded. What we've learned of these key migrations-how billions of birds circumnavigate the globe, flying tens of thousands of miles between hemispheres on an annual basis-is nothing short of extraordinary. These and other revelations convey both the wonder of bird migration and its global sweep, from the mudflats of the Yellow Sea in China to the remote mountains of northeastern India to the dusty hills of southern Cyprus.

This breathtaking work of nature writing from Pulitzer Prize finalist Scott Weidensaul also introduces readers to those scientists, researchers, and bird lovers trying to preserve global migratory patterns in the face of climate change and other environmental challenges. Drawing on his own extensive fieldwork, in A World on the Wing Weidensaul unveils with dazzling prose the miracle of nature taking place over our heads.

The ticket package for Innovation + Leadership: Scott Weidensaul with A World on the Wing on Tuesday, April 20, at 7pm is $46. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a signed copy of A WORLD ON THE WING ($32, hardcover), author discussion, and audience Q+A. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org or through the B2W Box Office over the phone at 603.436.2400.