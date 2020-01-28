Hatbox Theatre Presents HOW IT WORKS

How It Works, by celebrated Canadian playwright Daniel MacIvor, will be presented by truepenny arts, in its New Hampshire debut, at Hatbox Theatre from Jan. 31st through February 16th. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2:00pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for members, seniors and students and $12 for senior members. Tickets may be reserved by calling 603-715-2315 or purchased online at www.hatboxnh.com.

How It Works, a "wise, witty, and warm" examination of family dynamics dealing with the timely topics of teen drug and sexual abuse, is about how we can begin to heal from those hurtful experiences that hold us back by telling the stories behind them to others.

Daniel MacIvor, native of Nova Scotia, playwright, actor, director, and "a stalwart of the Canadian theatre scene" is a recipient of Canada's prestigious Governor's General Award and Siminovitch Prize. How It Works represents MacIvor's step from a career as a virtuosic solo performer/writer to one as a humanist playwright.

This production represents the New Hampshire producing debut of truepenny arts, whose mission is to enhance life in the state by furthering the art, craft, and appreciation of theatre through training and performance of true and genuine currency.

The producer/director of How It Works, truepenny's Educational and Artistic Director, Michael Cobb, has trained, performed, and coached in multiple Tony-winning Theaters and graduate and undergraduate conservatory-style programs. The cast includes Alex Picard (Associate Professor of Theatre, New England College), Don Tongue (Executive Director, New World Theatre), Tamara McGonagle (Winnipesaukee Playhouse, Hatbox), and Megan Daniel (TIGER).

Audience talkbacks, led by representatives from Riverbend Community Mental Health, which has also generously supplied research assistance for the show, will take place following the Sunday Feb. 2nd and 9th shows.

Due to its sensitive subject matter, this production is recommended for ages teen to adult.





Related Articles Shows View More New Hampshire Stories

More Hot Stories For You