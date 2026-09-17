HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to be Presented at The Millspace in Newmarket

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Dive In Productions is proud to present the hit rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch at The Millspace in Newmarket, NH from September 18-October 4. Performances are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.

With a blistering score, sharp humor, and unapologetic heart, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of self-expression and resilience; loud, vulnerable, and deeply human. This intimate production brings the iconic show up close and personal, placing audiences inside Hedwig's world as she navigates fame, heartbreak, and the search for wholeness. This electrifying, genre-defying musical tells the story of love, identity, and survival through raw storytelling and unforgettable music.

Dive In Productions' Hedwig and the Angry Inch features performances from Andy LeBlanc (Hedwig), Jordan Formichelli (Yitzhak), Chris Ferrill (Hedwig Cover), and Murphy Neenan (Yitzhak Cover). The production team includes Geehae Moon (Director/Costume and Wig Designer), Tim Goss (Music Director), Dean Torre (Stage Manager), Jillian Gordon (Scenic Design), Casey Dalke (Lighting and Projections Designer), Jeremy Toussaint (Sound Designer/Technical Director), Noelani Stevenson (Costume and Makeup Design), Sabine DeShazo (Props Designer), and Nick Allen (Projections Artist). The live band features Tim Goss (Keys), Carey Citak (Drums), Bill Curtis (Guitar), Damon Godfroy (Bass), and Taylor Belanger (Guitar Cover).

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 07 Hrs 15 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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