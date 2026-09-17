HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH to be Presented at The Millspace in Newmarket
Performances will run September 18-October 4.
Dive In Productions is proud to present the hit rock musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch at The Millspace in Newmarket, NH from September 18-October 4. Performances are Fridays at 7:30pm, Saturdays at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sundays at 2:00pm.
With a blistering score, sharp humor, and unapologetic heart, Hedwig and the Angry Inch is a celebration of self-expression and resilience; loud, vulnerable, and deeply human. This intimate production brings the iconic show up close and personal, placing audiences inside Hedwig's world as she navigates fame, heartbreak, and the search for wholeness. This electrifying, genre-defying musical tells the story of love, identity, and survival through raw storytelling and unforgettable music.
Dive In Productions' Hedwig and the Angry Inch features performances from Andy LeBlanc (Hedwig), Jordan Formichelli (Yitzhak), Chris Ferrill (Hedwig Cover), and Murphy Neenan (Yitzhak Cover). The production team includes Geehae Moon (Director/Costume and Wig Designer), Tim Goss (Music Director), Dean Torre (Stage Manager), Jillian Gordon (Scenic Design), Casey Dalke (Lighting and Projections Designer), Jeremy Toussaint (Sound Designer/Technical Director), Noelani Stevenson (Costume and Makeup Design), Sabine DeShazo (Props Designer), and Nick Allen (Projections Artist). The live band features Tim Goss (Keys), Carey Citak (Drums), Bill Curtis (Guitar), Damon Godfroy (Bass), and Taylor Belanger (Guitar Cover).
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