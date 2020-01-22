Gordon Clapp Stars In ROBERT FROST: THIS VERSE BUSINESS At The Peterborough Players

The perfect marriage between a treasured American poet and a beloved actor, Emmy-winner (NYPD Blue) and Tony-nominee Gordon Clapp returns for an encore performance as Robert Frost in A.M Dolan's Robert Frost: This Verse Business, on stage at the Peterborough Players from February 6th-16th. Artistic Director Gus Kaikkonen directs this lively and inspired solo performance.

Fresh from the Lincoln Center production of The Great Society, Clapp once again breathes life into Frost, poised and waiting for the birth of a new poem. "Why don't I say some poems to ya I've already written...and we'll see if another one creeps up on me." Frost's endless quest to express life through metaphor - and encourage the reader to find their own meaning of life - is beautifully captured through this intimate moment between actor and audience, featuring timeless Frost classics such as Mending Wall, The Road Not Taken and Stopping By Woods on a Snowy Evening.

Celebrated American poet Robert Frost (1874-1963) penned some of the great poems of the twentieth century. He often wrote unmistakable portrayals of New England life that lead the reader on a search for greater meaning. He is the only poet to receive four Pulitzer Prizes for Poetry, as well as receiving the Congressional Gold Medal for his poetry and the Edward MacDowell Medal from the MacDowell Colony. He was also the Poet Laureate of Vermont.

While Mr. Clapp has had an extensive and celebrated career in tv, film, and on Broadway, he is perhaps best known for his Emmy Award winning turn as Det. Greg Medavoy on NYPD Blue. Audiences will also recognize him from films like Eight Men Out and Rules of Engagement, as well as television shows like Damages and Chicago Fire. Of his performance, the Nashua Telegraph has said, "When Clapp walks on...stage, he is fully Robert Frost."

The Players Gives Community Partner for this production is the Peterborough Town Library. The Players salutes the library for its storied history and the myriad of ways it serves and enriches our community. Patrons are invited to visit the library or their Facebook page to find out more about a ticket deal for library card holders. In addition, the Pay-What-You-Can night for select members of our community will be February 7th at 7:30pm. More details about that program can be found on the Players Gives page of the Peterborough Players website.

Robert Frost: This Verse Business opens on February 6th. Performances are February 6th and 7th at 7:30pm, February 8th at 2pm and 7:30pm, February 9th at 2pm, February 13th, 14th, and 15th at 7:30pm, and February 16th at 2pm. Tickets are $43, and may be purchased online at www.peterboroughplayers.org or by calling the box office at (603) 924-7585 during box office hours.





