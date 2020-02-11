Dinner Theatre By The Majestic Presents KING O' THE MOON

Join The Majestic for its third Dinner Theatre of the 2020 Season: King O' The Moon a comedy by Tom Dudzik, will be held on March 6 - 8, 2020.

The Majestic will present its third of four dinner theatres scheduled for their 2019-20 season.

In this hilarious, heartfelt sequel to Over the Tavern, the Pazinski family has left the conservative 1950s for the rebellious 1960s. But prior knowledge of this working-class family is not a prerequisite to appreciating their ongoing trials and triumphs. As Apollo 11 is about to land on the moon, the family gathers to honor their late father's memory, and they quickly become entangled in each others' problems - Rudy is re-thinking the priesthood, Eddie is preparing for fatherhood and Vietnam, and Annie is contemplating divorce as their mother Ellen considers a new romance. There's rarely a quiet moment in the Pazinski household as they hurtle towards the next decade.

"Winces with pain and winks with joy. In its easy accessibility, this is a play that sometimes feels like an all-American musical comedy without the music." -Hedy Weiss, Chicago Sun Times

"...like the comforting taste of homemade bread, this production leaves reviewers satisfied, delighted and hungering for more." -Christina M. Abt, Hamburg Sun

"Tom Dudzick's play has taken inertia out of sixties nostalgia and brought to life an honest take on family and an honest look at tolerance. King o' the Moon is dynamic entertainment from the very beginning." -John Simonds, The Rensselaer Beacon

Majestic's production is directed by A. Robert Dionne of Manchester and stars: Kayleen Bertrand of New Boston, Grayson Clark of Manchester, Deborah Comire of Manchester, Nathaniel Igoe of Manchester, Tim Mitchell of Weare, Amelia Loranger of Manchester and Cesar Mite of Manchester.

All inclusive dinner theatre on March 6 & 7 at 7:00pm and on March 8 at 1:30pm. $42.00 Friday/Saturday and $40.00 Sunday. All performances will be held at The Executive Court Banquet Facility located at 1199 South Mammoth Road, Manchester.

Don't miss out! Order your tickets today by visiting or calling the box office at 603-669-7469 or visit www.majestictheatre.net to purchase online.





