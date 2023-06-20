Dan Brown's WILD SYMPHONY LIVE Announced At The Music Hall

Dan Brown, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Da Vinci Code, presents his new illustrated children's book and original orchestral music, Wild Symphony at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, NH, Saturday, July 8, at 3pm.

The Portsmouth Symphony Orchestra will perform Brown's classical debut for the young at heart as a special benefit presented by the author himself. Wild Symphony, Brown's first work for orchestra, features twenty-one musical portraits drawn from the animal kingdom. From the joyous rhythms of “Bouncing Kangaroo” to the mysterious melodies of “Wondrous Whale” to the hair-raising harmonies of “Brilliant Bat,” Wild Symphony is a very wild symphony indeed.

“This special event will be bigger and better this year! Outside will be a fun Chestnut Street Fair for families, and inside sweeping and exciting orchestral music in the Historic Theater,” says Bob Lord, Chair of the Board of Trustees at The Music Hall, CEO of PARMA Recordings, and Music Producer of Wild Symphony. “Dan Brown makes orchestral music and reading fun for all—it's been thrilling to watch Wild Symphony become a beloved family favorite around the world.”

A lifelong musician and composer who counts himself among those inspired at a young age by classics such as Peter and the Wolf and The Carnival of the Animals, Brown has long held music at the core of his artistic life. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit New Hampshire Music Educators Association (NHMEA), a New Hampshire-based nonprofit focused on the development of music educators and the advancement of all forms of music creation, performance, and literacy.

Please visit www.wildsymphony.com for more information and a sneak peek behind the scenes.

Chestnut Street Fair – Saturday, July 8, from 2 to 5 pm – Before and after the performance of Wild Symphony, The Music Hall will be hosting a family-friendly street fair out on Chestnut Street starting at 2pm and directly following the performance until 5pm. The street fair will include a Kona ice truck, face painting, a magician, free popcorn, and photo booth.

Tickets starting at $14 for children 18 and under and $28 for adults, and can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, by calling 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street in downtown Portsmouth. Groups of 10 or more are $14 per ticket.

Dan Brown is the author of numerous #1 international bestsellers, including The Da Vinci Code, Inferno, The Lost Symbol, Angels & Demons, Deception Point, Digital Fortress, and Origin with over 220 million copies in print. He is a graduate of Amherst College and Phillips Exeter Academy, where he spent time as an English teacher before turning his efforts fully to writing.

