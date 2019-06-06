Cue Zero Theatre Company Named Best Of NH

Cue Zero Theatre Company has been selected by the editors of New Hampshire Magazine as "Best of NH 2019" in the Best "New" Theatre category. Cue Zero was awarded in honor of their emphasis on working with new talent, new materials, and finding new ways to represent and communicate the craft and joy of theatre. The winners will be celebrated at the Best of NH Party on Thursday, June 27, at Manchester's Northeast Delta Dental Stadium from 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Proceeds from the event's ticket sales will benefit CASA of NH.

"We could not be more thankful to be recognized and honored," says Cue Zero Artistic Director Dan Pelletier. "All of our artists and performers love New Hampshire, so to be considered an important part of the cultural scene is incredible. We look forward to continuing to bring our theatre revolution to the Granite State for years to come"

In 2019, Cue Zero has presented original plays, started a playwrights group, and performed "Guerilla Shakespeare" - staged readings of the Bard's plays in unconventional locations such as bars, bookstores, and restaurants. They will be performing their second Pulitzer Prize winning piece of the season, Next To Normal this August at the Hatbox Theatre in Concord. Keep an eye out for the announcement of their second season's line up towards the end of summer.

The 2019 Best of NH Party is sponsored by Atlas Fireworks, AutoFair, Jim Beam Black, Atlantic Broadband, Bacardi Lime, Boston Billiard Club and Casino, Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Northern New England, Samuel Adams, Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer, Liberty Utilities and and New Hampshire Travel and Tourism. Media sponsors are WMUR-TV, 95.7 WZID and 92.5 The River.

Everyone at New Hampshire Magazine looks forward to working with the new 2019 Best of NH Party beneficiary, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of New Hampshire. Abused or neglected children need someone to make sure their best interests are heard in court - CASA of NH is there for them. CASA recruits, trains and supervises volunteers to serve as advocates for these children, ensuring that their voices are heard. You can learn more at casanh.org.

ABOUT CUE ZERO THEATRE COMPANY: Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level and give them a venue to showcase their work. With our emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of our projects are focused on growing as artists and as people. Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; we treat every member of our team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and we ask in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top notch. We would like to thank all of our members for their support, and a special thank you to our Benefactor members Tommy McCarthy and Alex Bazis. For more information about the company and our upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.

Cue Zero Theatre Company is a sponsored project of Fractured Atlas, a non?profit arts service organization. Contributions for the charitable purposes of Cue Zero Theatre Company must be made payable to "Fractured Atlas" only and are tax?deductible to the extent permitted by law.

