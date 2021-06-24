Cue Zero seeks directors with passion projects for 2022 season!

Cue Zero is looking to produce four main stage productions, along with a multitude of side projects in 2022, and is hoping to further its mission by creating opportunities for a variety of artists.

There are four main stage slots available

March 4th, 5th, and 6th at Granite State Arts Academy in Salem, NH

April 29th, 30th, and May 1st at Granite State Arts Academy in Salem, NH

June 17th, 18th, and 10th at the Derry Opera House

October 28, 29th, and 30th at the Derry Opera House

Info regarding pitches:

Rehearsal space is available at the Granite State Arts Academy, but productions are welcome to use their own rehearsal space with prior permission/arrangements with CZT

Preference will be given to directors who best match the company's mission statement.

One slot will be reserved for CZT artistic director

The company would also be open to a playwright pitching their original work, and pairing them up with a director if needed

The director will work with Cue Zero to staff, fundraise, promote, and produce the production

The production will have full access to all of Cue Zero's resources, included but not limited to sets, costumes, props, lights, sound equipment, social media, artist database, and base-funding

Interested parties should send resume, and a short letter of introduction, which includes the piece to be pitched, to cztheatre@gmail.com. Interviews will begin June 28th via video chat, and will continue until the best possible season has been crafted for Cue Zero.

Cue Zero Theatre Company is dedicated to cultivating and showcasing new works, young directors/designers, and rising actors. Founded in December 2013, the mission of Cue Zero Theatre Company is to support young talented artists on a professional level that need a venue to showcase their work. With emphasis placed on professionals in the early phases of their careers, all of the company's projects are focused on growing as artists and as people.

Cue Zero sets high standards for all projects; every member of the team with the respect and courtesy due any working professional, and the company asks in return that they go above and beyond the normal call of duty to ensure productions are top-notch.

For more information about the company and their upcoming productions, please check out CZTheatre.com.