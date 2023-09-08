Comedian-Actor Lenny Clarke Performs Live At The Park Theatre On September 16

Legendary comedian and actor Lenny Clarke performs on the Eppes stage at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Saturday, September 16 at 8 pm.

In the entertainment industry, Lenny Clarke is best recognized for his biting social commentary, anecdotal comedy, and thick Boston accent, as well as his part as Uncle Teddy in the successful FX series RESCUE ME. Additionally, he has acted in his own sitcom, LENNY. He has appeared on the big screen in movies like MONUMENT AVE, FEVER PITCH, and SOUTHIE.

Alongside Salma Hayek and Kevin James, he starred in the full-length movie HERE COMES THE BOOM. In the 2006 film, WHEN STANDUP STOOD OUT, Clarke's standing as the most well-known "saloon comic" in Boston during the 1980s was documented. The story describes his early professional life and connections to other Boston comedians, including his close friends Steven Wright and Denis Leary.

Tickets for Lenny Clarke are $35, and seats are reserved. They can be purchased in advance online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible. The theatre's bar, The Lounge, will be open at 5:30 pm on the day of Mr. Clarke's performance with live free music from Bernie & Louise Watson.

