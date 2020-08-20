Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith Belanger and Robert Dionne Return to the Majestic

Limited In-person tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7460.

Aug. 20, 2020  

Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith Belanger and Robert Dionne as they play your favorites "tag team" style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.

Live performance will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.

Limited In-person tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7460. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.

The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.


