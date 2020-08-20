Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith Belanger and Robert Dionne Return to the Majestic
Join your favorite Majestic Cabaret Piano Entertainers Keith Belanger and Robert Dionne as they play your favorites "tag team" style (and sometimes in tandem!). A night guaranteed to be filled with great music and laughs.
Live performance will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 6:00pm at The Majestic Studio Theatre located at 880 Page Street Manchester.
Limited In-person tickets are $15.00 and can be purchased in advance by calling 603-669-7460. Advance ordering is highly recommended. For those not comfortable attending in-person events at this time, Virtual tickets are available at $10 and may be purchased online at www.majestictheatre.net.
The Majestic recommends reviewing their Safety Guidelines and Policies available on www.majestictheatre.net in advance of ordering and attending.