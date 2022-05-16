Boston Comedian Steve Scarfo Headlines The Park Theatre, May 19

The laughs keep coming to southern New Hampshire. The Park Theatre monthly stand-up series, Monad Knock-Knock, features Boston comedian Steve Scarfo at the performing arts center's King Auditorium on Thursday, May 19 at 8pm.

The headliner comedian is Steve Scarfo. Steve is a more than 20-year veteran of the Boston Comedy Scene and was noticed by The Boston Globe at his first performance. His high energy, real-life approach to the material, coupled with his sometimes bizarre viewpoint, is sure to strike a chord in any audience and keep them in stitches. He has worked all over New England, including Comedy Connection in Boston and Portland, Nicks Comedy Stop in Boston, Laugh Boston, Comix, North Shore Comedy and Headliners Comedy Clubs, Laugh New England, and with Laugh Riots Productions.

The featured comedian is Alex Giampapa. Alex began performing stand-up comedy in Boston at the age of 19 and soon became a popular act all across New England. He's performed with comedians like Bill Burr, Hannibal Buress, Ilana Glaser, Sarah Cooper, Judah Friedlander, Gary Gulman, Adam Devine, and Erik Griffin. Alex headlines shows nationwide and has been featured in many comedy festivals, including The Rogue Island Comedy Festival (Newport, RI), The Big Pine Comedy Festival (Flagstaff, AZ), The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Motor City Comedy Festival (Detroit, MI).

Greg Boggis is the host and comedian of Monad Knock-Knock.

Tickets are $12. Please note that some material may be best suited for mature audiences. Advance tickets can be booked online at theparktheatre.org, by visiting the box office or by calling the box office hotline (603) 532-8888. The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, just 90 minutes from Boston.