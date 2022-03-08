Best-Selling Author From Ireland Participating in Jaffrey's Shamrock Fest

Award-winning and best-selling Irish author Olive Collins will talk about her books and writing during Jaffrey's upcoming Shamrock Festival. After her talk and Q&A, the Flying Irish Flying Dancers will perform. It takes place on Sunday, March 13 at 4pm in the Eppes Auditorium at Jaffrey's Park Theatre. The ticket price is $6.00.

Olive Collins is an acclaimed historical fiction writer. Olive grew up in Tipperary, Ireland. She has traveled extensively and lived abroad for years.

Her first novel, The Memory of Music, tells the story of one family during Ireland's most turbulent years, the 1916 uprising and the subsequent War of Independence and Civil War. It is one of the few novels to explore the role of women. It was the winner of the Annie McHale Best Debut and remained in the Bestselling Charts for three months.

The Tide Between Us (#1 best seller on Amazon) is her critically acclaimed second novel. It retraces Ireland's long history with Jamaica. 25% of Jamaicans' claim Irish ancestry; most were deported during colonial times for committing little to no crimes. The Tide Between Us follows the story of one boy; an indentured servant deported to the cane fields of Jamaica and his subsequent generations. This epic novel spans 170 years.

Her third novel, The Weaver's Legacy is a family saga based in The America West. It explores the history of the Irish colonies in the West. Their ambition was to self-govern far removed from the prejudice of the prejudice of the cities. As the Great Indian War rumbles in the Black Hills, their colony remain neutral until one of their community is suspected of arming the Indians. Loyalties are tested as their own nameless war ensues.

The Flying Irish Dancers hail from Ashby, Massachusetts. This noted school of Irish Dance has been producing talented dancers ages 4 to adult since 1998 through their distinctive small class, one-on-one teaching style.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH. The facility is fully accessible. For tickets and information, call The Park Theatre box office at (603) 532-8888 or visit the website www.theparktheatre.org.