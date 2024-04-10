Blair St. Clair Will Lead EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE at Weathervane Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Blair St. Clair, a contestant on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 5, will star as Jamie New in the Global Regional Premiere of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at New Hampshire’s award-winning Weathervane Theatre this summer. From an idea by Jonathan Butterell, this Best Musical winner (London’s WhatsOnStage Awards) features music by Dan Gillespie Sells (The Feeling) and book and lyrics by Tom MacRae (Dr. Who).

Direct from London, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a funny, fabulous, feel-good musical sensation celebrating acceptance, belonging, and the power of unconditional love. Despite obstacles, 16-year-old Jamie courageously follows his unconventional dream in this inspiring true story turned global musical phenomenon.

“I am proud and honored to be presenting the global regional premiere of this extraordinary show,” said Producing Artistic Director Ethan Paulini. “Casting is always a nuanced and pivotal part of any process. The role requires a performer to possess many qualities—intelligence, talent, and star power— beyond the prerequisites of singing, dancing, and acting. After a thorough casting process, I am thrilled that Blair brought all those qualities and more. I know this performance will elevate a landmark production, and I can’t wait to share it with audiences.”

“I am thrilled to be playing my absolute dream role in my dream show,” said St. Clair. “This show feels like it was written about me and my story. As a queer person, I continue to push for gender equality in theatre, and as a non-binary actor, I am constantly battling being seen as a queer person for who I am internally - not just on the outside. ...Jamie is a story of love and identity, which I want audiences to see more of! I hope audiences can connect with the heart of the story.

Sponsored by Bretton Woods Vacations, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie will open at Weathervane Theatre in Whitefield, NH, on July 31 and run in alternating repertory through August 29, 2024, as part of Weathervane Theatre’s 59th season. Season subscriptions and single tickets are available at weathervanenh.org.

The Weathervane Box Office operates on an off-season schedule, with all inquiries receiving a response within 72 hours. To reach the box office, call 603-837-9322 or email (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org). The physical box office is closed until June.

BLAIR ST. CLAIR, from RuPaul's Drag Race Season 10 and All Stars 5 (TOP FOUR), is an accomplished drag queen, singer, and actor. Film credits include Bittersweet with William Baldwin and Andrew Leeds and a leading role in John Waters’ upcoming musical remake of Bollywood & Vine: The Original B- Musical, alongside Jackie Hoffman and Lea DeLaria.

In 2018, St. Clair’s debut album, Call My Life, reached number one on Billboard’s Dance Chart and featured the top-ten dance hits “Now or Never” and “Call My Life.”

An established cabaret performer, St. Clair’s solo show, Legally Blair, debuted last year at Green Room 42 to critical acclaim.