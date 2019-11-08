Author and Historian J. Dennis Robinson Is Coming to The Music Hall Loft for Writers in the Loft series

On Wednesday, November 20, author and historian J. Dennis Robinson comes to The Music Hall Loft as part of the Writers in the Loft series. He will discuss his newest book, MUSIC HALL, an exploration of the historic theater from its start as a Vaudeville center to its near destruction, and its impact on the arts community around it.

The 7pm event includes an author presentation and an onstage interview, followed by a Q&A and post-event book signing and meet-and-greet. It will be held at the Music Hall Loft at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

When/Where: Wednesday, November 20 - 7pm

The Music Hall Loft

131 Congress Street

Portsmouth, NH 03801

About the Author: J. Dennis Robinson is a popular columnist, lecturer, and public historian. He is the author of a dozen narrative history books on topics ranging from Jesse James, Lord Baltimore, and child labor exploitation to Wentworth by the Sea Hotel, Strawbery Banke Museum, Privateer Lynx, archaeology at the Isles of Shoals, and the infamous 1873 Smuttynose Island ax murders. He lives in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, just across the swirling Piscataqua River from Maine.

Tickets: Ticket packages for Writers in the Loft: J. Dennis Robinson with MUSIC HALL on Wednesday, November 20, at 7pm are $49. In addition to a reserved seat, the package includes a copy of (Music Hall, $35 hardcover), a bar beverage, author Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.





