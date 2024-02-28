Andy Cooney's Irish Celebration Comes to the Park Theatre This Week

Ireland's renowned comedian George Casey is part of Andy Cooney's Irish Celebration at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey this Friday, March 1 at 7:30pm.

George Casey was born in a remote seaside village on the west coast of Ireland legendary for its storytelling. Growing up in a large family, George saw humor everywhere and honed his skills as a comic at the expense of his brothers and sisters.

For over 30 years now, George has been entertaining audiences all over the US with his self-deprecating sense of humor and clean jokes and stories. Some of the acts George has opened for and toured with include Rosemary Clooney, Melissa Manchester, Charley Pride, The Osmond Brothers, Ray Price, Three Dog Night, Brooklyn Bridge, Donald O'Connor, and Bobby Vinton. George performed with Bobby Vinton as his Special Guest Comedy Star in Vinton's Blue Velvet Theatre in Branson, Missouri, until it's close in 2002. He has performed at Caesar's Palace, The Sahara, and was a regular act at The Riviera Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas.

George is part of Andy Cooney’s Irish Celebration variety show at The Park. Mr. Cooney is one of America’s most acclaimed tenors. His Irish-American roots and his incomparable voice have enchanted audiences around the world including the legendary Carnegie Hall in New York City. The New York Times calls Mr. Cooney, “Irish America’s favorite son.” His variety show also includes Irish folk singer Ciara Fox, the Guinness Irish Band and the Emerald Fire Irish Dancers. Reserved seat tickets are $29-$49.

Tickets for George and the Irish Celebration can be reserved by going to theparktheatre.org/andycooney. Any questions about the festival can be answered by calling the theatre’s box office at (603) 532-8888. The event kicks off Shamrock Fest 2024.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston. There is a bar lounge, and the facility is fully accessible.