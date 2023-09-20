America's Got Talent Magician to Perform at Park Theatre

The performance is on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 pm.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Chris Funk will be bringing his unique performance to The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire on Thursday, October 12, at 7:30 pm.

Chris Funk’s REDEFINING WONDER is an engaging and visceral multimedia experience that has audiences talking and scratching their heads for years to come. Finally there is a magic show with live music! Chris has pioneered the use of instruments like the violin, guitar, flute, and more into his illusions. His parents wanted him to be a musician, but he wanted to be a magician. Chris tells his story of how he integrated his love for music and magic into a show unlike any other. Whether it’s a violin concerto to a magical dancing sheet of music, to impossibly suspending various instruments on stage, his performance is in a league of its own. The live-feed camera and interactive videos bring audiences up onstage and into the action, delivering a show that family audiences can call their own. 

From NBC’s America’s Got Talent, CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us & Masters of Illusion, FOX’s Hell’s Kitchen and Syfy’s Wizard Wars, his unique approach to magic has garnered him performances at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood, Mandalay Bay, Rio, and Tropicana casinos as well as residencies at Disney. In addition to his own touring, Chris has starred in the major touring magic production Masters of Illusion LIVE. Chris’ show has garnered standing ovations and a reputation for excellence. 

“There’s a WILDNESS and beauty to Chris Funk’s daft and funny presence that we - and the audiences we’ve seen him with – find IRRESISTIBLE.”  Penn & Teller

Chris will perform his show at The Park Theatre’s 333-seat Eppes Auditorium. Tickets for Chris Funk are $25. All seats are reserved.

Due to the popular nature of this event, tickets should be purchased in advance, whether online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (603) 532-8888. However, tickets will also be for sale at the box office on day of show.

The Park Theatre is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, NH, just 95 minutes from downtown Boston. The facility is completely accessible.




