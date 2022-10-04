Alice Hoffman Brings THE BOOK OF MAGIC to The Music Hall Lounge This Month

On Wednesday, October 26 at 7pm, New York Times bestselling author Alice Hoffman visits The Music Hall's Lounge, just in time for Halloween with her novel, THE BOOK OF MAGIC, the final installment of the Practical Magic series.

The 7pm event includes an author discussion moderated by Lara Prescott, bestselling author of The Secrets We Kept, followed by an audience Q&A. It will be held at The Music Hall Lounge at 131 Congress St., in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Alice Hoffman is the author of more than thirty works of fiction, including The Book of Magic, Magic Lessons, The World That We Knew, Practical Magic, The Rules of Magic, the Oprah's Book Club Selection Here on Earth, The Red Garden, The Dovekeepers, The Museum of Extraordinary Things, The Marriage of Opposites, and Faithful. She lives near Boston.

About the Moderator: Lara Prescott is the author of The Secrets We Kept, an instant New York Times bestseller and a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick. The Secrets We Kept has been translated into over 30 languages and is being adapted for television. She recently moved to Portsmouth, NH with her family and is currently at work on her second novel.

Tickets: Literary in the Lounge: Alice Hoffman with THE BOOK OF MAGIC on Wednesday, October 26, at 7pm is $35. Ticket Package includes signed book (THE BOOK OF MAGIC, $18, paperback), beverage, reserved seat, author discussion, Q+A, and book signing meet-and-greet. Tickets can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.